Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, secretary of Public education (SEP), presented the back to school protocol facing the new normality, derived from the health emergency by the coronavirus COVID-19.

This protocol consists of nine interventions so that the school authorities know how to act in cases of emergency.

The first of them will be carried out by Participatory School Health Committees made up of parents and teachers.

It includes the sanitization and cleaning of classrooms, for which there will be cleaning days one week before returning to class; and three co-responsibility filters: home, school and classroom, which will lead to a routine cleaning dynamic.

The second point is to guarantee access to soap and water or gel in all schools, since it is the most effective way to avoid COVID-19 infections.

“We want that (access to water) to happen in all schools, that is why an effort is made in the School is ours where a resource is being sent to more than 28 thousand schools, we will reach a little more than 47 one thousand”.

As a third point is the care of teachers in risk groups. In addition to the use of a mandatory mask or scarf, in point four.

Point five consists of establishing healthy distance protocols for the entrances and exits of the students, staggered recesses, assigned fixed places and alternate attendance at school by last name during the remedial course.

Measure six establishes to maximize the use of open spaces. While as part of point seven the suspension of any type of ceremonies or meetings is established.

Measure eight consists of the early detection of a case of COVID-19. So “with a single case of infection the school will be closed for the time established by the Ministry of Health.”

Finally, measure nine establishes emotional social support for teachers and students.

“With these interventions, going back to school will be safe, it will guarantee for all of us that it will be the least possible risk,” said the official.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex