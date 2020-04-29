Through the Internet or television, students of different levels follow the program Learn at Home of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), due to the confinement situation caused by the coronavirus in Mexico, and these are the schedules.

Girls and boys of preschool, primary and secondary school will be able to watch the programs that are broadcast from Monday to Friday by Once TV, Ingenio TV and TV UNAM channels.

In the case of the Internet, SEP offers its website, that when entering, it will display a map where the children can click on their entity, since each region has its educational work material.

Here you can consult the site:

Through channel Eleven (11.2) of open or cable television at: Dish (280); Izzi (311); Sky (330); Totalplay (140) and StarTV (311); Students will have the option of accessing content at different times, according to their educational level.

Class schedules on open television through channel Once (11.2) are:

The hours for the secondary level through the Ingenio TV channel (14.2) will be as follows:

According to SEP broadcasts are based on free textbooks and will run until June 1, because it is the day that all the little ones of the home will return to classes, as reported by the Secretary of Public Education, Esteban Moctezuma.

High school youth will also be able to follow classes through the cable content that is: Sky (280); Izzi (480); Totalplay (164); Megacable (135); Dish (306) and Axtel (131).

Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Secretary of Public Education, ad this Tuesday 21 at a press conference that The return to face-to-face classes nationwide will be from June 1 and that their closure will be delayed 11 days so It will be on July 17 (originally scheduled for July 6).

It should be noted that some municipalities will return to classrooms earlier, since there will be municipalities that by maintaining a low or no transmission of COVID-19 During this health contingency, they will be able to lift prevention measures earlier and return to face-to-face activities on May 17. While the other municipalities may do the same on June 1.

Thus, the only modification that the calendar had in relation to the one raised at the beginning of phase 1 of the pandemic, is the resumption of face-to-face classes on June 1st, since the classes for the basic levels resumed from April in the distance mode.