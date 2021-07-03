SEP holder and governor-elect of Tlaxcala review conditions for returning to school

MEXICO CITY.

The Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, and the elected governor of the state of Tlaxcala, Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros, held a working meeting this morning to review the educational conditions of the entity on the eve of the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Accompanied by the head of the Administration and Finance Unit of the agency, Óscar Flores Jiménez, Gómez Álvarez reiterated that the SEP is working to guarantee the access of more girls and boys to the provision of educational services, therefore, in coordination With the incoming government of the entity, the implementation of the National Educational Agreement will be strengthened.

The federal official said that, for the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, education and health are priority axes of his government, so that the return to school activities should be carried out gradually, staggered and in observation of nine health interventions to guarantee the well-being of those who make up the school communities.

Photo: special

Therefore, he indicated that, for the beginning of the school year, scheduled for August 30, tequios and cleaning brigades should be carried out in school campuses of all levels, to guarantee optimal conditions of infrastructure and equipment, as well as access of the students to drinking water, soap and antibacterial gel.

Delfina Gómez Álvarez affirmed that she will maintain constant communication with the health, educational and government authorities in the entity, to guarantee the continuity of classes in the 60 municipalities of the state and the implementation of current study plans and programs.

Likewise, he assured that the free textbooks will arrive in time and form at the regional warehouses so that, in coordination with the local Ministry of Education, they are delivered to the students of Initial, Basic, High School and Special Education of Tlaxcala.

For her part, the governor-elect, Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros, reiterated her willingness to work in coordination with the federal agency and to strengthen the recognition of the teaching work in the state, as she said that during the confinement period the teachers demonstrated their willingness to give continuity to the learning of students.

Likewise, it undertook to exercise public spending on education in a transparent and efficient manner, and to generate decent conditions for teachers and, above all, for girls, boys, adolescents and young people to continue within the National Educational System. .