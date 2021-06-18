SEP guarantees three vacation periods for the 2021-2022 School Cycle

• Winter break will run from December 20 to December 31, 2021.

• The Easter period will have 10 vacation days that will include April 11-22, 2022.

• Finally, the summer holidays correspond to at least 20 days that will begin on July 29, 2022.

MEXICO CITY.

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) reports, regarding the indications released based on the document published today on the official website of the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer), which has not entered into force until its publication. in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), that three vacation periods are guaranteed in the next School Cycle 2021-2022.

In accordance with the General Education Law (LGE), these periods will be made up of 10 business days for winter holidays, from December 20 to 31, 2021; 10 days for the Easter holidays, which will include from April 11 to 22, 2022, while the summer holidays correspond to at least 20 days that will begin on July 29, 2022 and its conclusion will be announced until the official publication of the next School Calendar 2022-2023.

Likewise, it is pointed out that at the end of this 2020-2021 School Cycle, 20 working days of recess are guaranteed for the teaching and administrative staff.

The 2021-2022 School Cycle calendar will ensure the full development and use of girls, boys, adolescents and young people and will meet the needs of mothers, fathers and guardians, as well as teachers in the face of the conditions imposed by the pandemic of COVID-19.

The SEP reiterates that it is the responsibility of the local educational authorities to ensure compliance with the next school calendar 2021-2022 and that school days must comply with the minimum effective class time established in current plans and programs.

Finally, the SEP points out that next week the 2021-2022 School Calendar will be officially announced, which includes 200 effective days of classes.

