With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the activities in the country and the world stopped. The field of education was also affected, especially in the scheduling of exams and other types of evaluations, which will undergo modifications. Read Are you putting too much homework on your child? This said the SEP to teachers

According to Esteban Moctezuma, head of the Ministry of Public Education, there are at least three types of exams that will be disrupted, and therefore their application dates could change.

“… We have the exams or the entrance processes to the teaching profession, we have the transition from high school to high school, we have the transition from high school to university. So, what we are obliged and we have informed is to follow the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, of the General Health Council, and we can call based on the fact that people can go out precisely to present their exams, “he said.

Read which states in the country would NOT return classes on June 1

Lea Reviran: Mining and cars could open sooner

And although many of the educational activities are being carried out online, the official pointed out that it is not always possible that they be carried out by these means.

“The issue of equity is very important, that is why you cannot do everything online, because there would be many people who would not have access and that would be unfair.”

That is why, he explained, that timely notice will be given of each pending school calendar date, since decisions for basic education that later affect higher education, for example, cannot be made.

“So, we have to do it with a vision of the entire National Educational System and that’s how we are going to do it,” he said.

On the other hand, he pointed out that his decisions are linked to the data indicated by the Ministry of Health, such as the curves and projections on contagion of each state.

“… And we have a very good relationship with all the education secretaries of the states.”

The head of the SEP reiterated that throughout the contingency there have been frequent meetings with state education authorities, to do things properly, and to be able to notify in advance of any changes for any type of examination within the System National Educational.

.