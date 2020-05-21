As the sanitary measures indicated by the General Health Council allow, the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, reported that the return to classes, in each entity, will take place when the traffic light of the pandemic is on green. Read

Interviewed at the end of the ceremony by Venustiano Carranza’s Centennial Luctuoso, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he commented that currently 80 percent of the teachers maintain communication with their students, so it is known of the progress in their learning, and recognized the great effort they have made during this pandemic.

The SEP Head emphasized that although the work carried out in the Learn at Home program has been recognized by both UNESCO and international specialists, it does not at any time replace teachers.

He also highlighted the important participation of parents during this period, particularly mothers, of whom he said, 80 percent of learning at home is thanks to the effort they make.

Likewise, Moctezuma Barragán highlighted the need to carry out a diagnostic evaluation, during the return to face-to-face classes, with the aim of knowing where there are lags to remedy them.

He recalled that, as a Federal authority, it has the power to design the School Calendar, so the states must comply with the study days that it marks, which means that if a state, for local reasons, modifies it, it must give notice and You can modify it, as long as it meets the effective school days.

