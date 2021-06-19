Seoul to become the world’s first flying taxi city

Despite Hyundai is stomping in the new electric era with products such as the Ioniq 5, the South Korean firm wants to go one step further in terms of sustainable mobility. For this reason, it has partnered with the government of the country’s capital, Seoul, to give life to world’s first aerial urban ecosystem. We talk about something like Uber or Cabify, but instead of driving on paved surfaces, I would do it on the air. And there is already a date for that moment to arrive: 2028.

The idea was first presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in 2020. On that date, Hyundai presented a general outline of how the system would work. Urban Air Mobility (UAM). Broadly speaking, it consists of three main parts: the S-Link, the Hub and the electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL). The S-Link, basically, is an autonomous means of transport that takes you from the office to the logistics center (Hub). The latter will be the starting point, and longer-term projects will follow from them.

Seoul is the first city to agree to host such a center, but Hyundai is already in talks with the state of Los Angeles (USA) Y UK to adopt another, as well as with Washington dc to establish a subsidiary for the company’s air mobility ecosystem business. In Seoul, those baptized as Vertiport They will be built at the Gimpo International Airport and will operate in a radius of between 30 and 70 kilometers. Since Seoul has a radius of about 15 km, it should be more than enough.

Yes, we’ve seen flying cars talked about before, and for the most part, none of these vehicles have made it past the prototype phase. However, Hyundai is serious about making the project work. We say this because he hired the Dr. Shin Jai-won, pulling him out of NASA in 2019, to lead the UAM project. As for the air taxi itself, Hyundai’s original idea was to partner with Uber Elevate. Since CES 2020, there have been no further announcements about this partnership, but given recent events, it is unlikely to turn out that way.

The closest thing to the real air taxi business is the Archer Aviation Maker, a two-seater electric eVTOL that will now begin its testing phase. In principle, it is capable of reaching 240 km / h, offering a range of almost 100 km and a noise level of only 45 decibels while taking to the skies. Hyundai has a lot of work to do, but with 37 installations in 10 countries, its advancements in fuel cell technology, and as a co-owner of perhaps the best robotics company, the brand has a great opportunity ahead of it.

Source: Hyundai