Seoul Stock Exchange Loses 0.38% on Inflation Fears

Seoul, May 24 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a fall of 0.38% in its main indicator, the Kospi, given the renewed fears generated by post-pandemic inflation.

The South Korean selective Kospi lost 12.12 points to 3,144.3 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index fell 1.79%, or 17.26 points, to close at 948.37 units.

Foreign and institutional traders were once again net sellers today, in a session in which they apparently reweighed the minutes of the US Fed meeting in April that pointed to the possibility of discussing a reduction in their asset program in the face of the rise. prices in the US

In that context, the majority of values ​​in Seoul fell, with the technology sector at the fore.

The highest-cap stock on the Kospi, Samsung Electronics, fell 0.5%, while the world’s second-largest chipmaker, SK hynix, fell 2.45%.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, lost 1.25%, and the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, reduced its value by 0.43%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics fell 0.35%, although it was positive all day after it was announced over the weekend that it has signed an agreement to produce Moderna’s vaccine in South Korea.

However, towards the end of the session the token began to be sold after days of increases motivated by speculation that it would sign the aforementioned contract to produce vaccines against covid-19.

Its competitor, the pharmaceutical giant Celltrion, depreciated 2.42%.

The main South Korean vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, advanced 0.22%.

