Seoul Stock Exchange Gains 0.86% on Lower Inflation Concerns

Seoul, May 25 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a rise of 0.86% in its main indicator, the Kospi, after several members of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) improved their spirits with their comments on monetary policy and inflation.

The South Korean selective Kospi gained 27.02 points to stand at 3,171.32 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index advanced 1.44%, or 13.7 points, to close at 962.07 units.

The South Korean benchmark today followed the wake of Wall Street, where on Thursday the Nasdaq advanced 1.41%.

This was after a Fed governor, Lael Brainard, and the presidents of the monetary body in Saint Louis and Atlanta, James Bullard and Raphael Bosti, supported the current plan of the entity and dispelled fears about inflation and bottlenecks regarding to production supplies.

Thus, the South Korean stock market ended its negative streak of three consecutive falls and advanced with foreign and institutional investors as net buyers.

The benchmark in Seoul, Samsung Electronics, closed 0.25% higher, while the world’s second-largest memory chip maker SK hynix gained 2.93%.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, advanced 0.7%, and the owner of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, improved its price by 1.29%.

The biopharmaceutical Samsung Biologics fell again today, falling 0.93%, after accumulating significant increases in previous days due to its negotiations to manufacture vaccines against covid-19 in South Korea.

On the other hand, its competitor, the giant Celltrion, appreciated 3.82%.

The largest national vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, lost 0.22%. EFE

