Seoul Stock Exchange falls 0.13% due to profit capture

Seoul, Jun 8 (.) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange fell slightly today, as its main indicator, the Kospi, showed a 0.13% decline in a day in which the capture of profits ended up being imposed after The selective will reap a record close on the eve.

The South Korean selective lost 4.29 points on Tuesday to stand at 3,247.83 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index gained 0.03%, or 0.26 points, to close at 986.12 units.

The Kospi became positive during the second tranche of the negotiation, driven by pharmaceutical companies given the advance of vaccination against COVID-19 in South Korea.

However, the trend for much of the day was to hold positions until we had more clues about the inflationary situation, waiting for the US to publish its CPI for May on Thursday.

And above all, many operators chose to finally capture profits after the selective closed at a record level on Monday after accumulating a rise of more than 2.5% in the last ten days.

The biggest chip for Kospi, tech giant Samsung Electronics, closed flat today, while the world’s second largest memory chip maker, SK hynix, lost 0.78%.

The operator of the largest South Korean Internet portal, Naver, also closed in a table, and the owner of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, appreciated 1.98%.

Biopharmaceutical Samsung Biologics became more expensive by 1.58% and its competitor Celltrion increased in value by 1.7%.

For its part, the largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, advanced 0.83%.

(c) . Agency