Seoul, Jun 8 . .- The Seoul Stock Exchange rose this Monday and extended its bullish streak to seven days, despite the losses of Samsung Electronics and other companies in the group, a local benchmark, due to concerns over a possible arrest of its de facto leader.

The main indicator of the South Korean market, the Kospi, rose 2.42 points, 0.11%, to 2,184.29 whole, in a session in which 12.9 trillion won (10.7 billion dollars) were moved.

The Kosdaq technology index advanced 3.73 points, 0.5%, to stand at 753.04 units.

The South Korean parquet opened hard, but cut almost all of the initial profits after Samsung’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong appeared in court in Seoul that is deliberating whether to accept an arrest warrant against him for his role in the controversial merger of two group companies in 2015 that cemented their leadership.

Several irregularities are attributed to this operation, including an alleged crime of accounting fraud that was intended to consolidate Lee’s leadership shortly after his father, the president of the group Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack from which he has not recovered.

In this context, Samsung Electronics fell 1.08% and broke a ten-day profit streak that it had accumulated since May 25.

Other companies in the conglomerate also fell back, among them the pharmaceutical company Samsung BioLogics (-0.15%), allegedly involved in the fraudulent plot; information technology service provider Samsung SDS (-0.81%) and electronic components company Samsung Electro-Mechanics (-1.14%).

The decision on Lee’s arrest is expected to be announced late Monday or early Tuesday.

Although Samsung’s pullback weighed in Seoul, the market’s top two picks remained afloat on the back of good prospects for a global economic rebound, fueled by improved US employment data.

Among the day’s rises was that of the second largest chipmaker in the Asian country, SK hynix, 0.66%.

South Korea’s leading automaker, Hyundai Motor, advanced 1.8%, while its subsidiary Kia Motors gained 2.46%.

Shares of South Korea’s leading internet operator Naver appreciated 4.11% and those of the country’s largest pharmaceutical company Celltrion depreciated 0.19%.

The local currency, the won, gained 2.30 units against the dollar, which was trading at 1,204.80 at the close of the session.

