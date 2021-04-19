Seoul Stock Exchange closes flat due to profit capture

Seoul, Apr 19 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today practically flat, in a session in which optimism regarding the presentation of results was neutralized by the capture of profits.

The South Korean selective Kospi gained 0.22 points, or 0.01%, on Monday, to stand at 3,198.84 units, while the Kosdaq technology securities index advanced 0.77%, or 7.84 points, to close at 1,029.46 units.

Purchases by retail investors, encouraged by the good prospects for the results that the large Kospi companies are going to start reporting these days, boosted the benchmark in the morning section and were key to ending up adding a marginal advance and its sixth closing in consecutive positive.

Kospi’s good streak in turn motivated foreign participants to launch themselves to capture profits, especially in the second half of the negotiation.

In this way, the main assets of the South Korean park reaped mixed closures.

The value with the most weight in the Kospi, Samsung Electronics, fell 0.72% today, while the second largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, SK hynix, advanced by 0.36%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics fell 0.12%, while its competitor Celltrion gained 0.49%.

In turn, the operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, worsened by 0.38%, while the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, closed in tables.

The main national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, fell 0.65%.

