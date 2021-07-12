Seoul rises 0.59% thanks to bargain hunting

Seoul, Jul 12 . .- The Seoul Stock Exchange advanced today with its main indicator, the Kospi, achieving a 0.59% rise in a session marked by bargain hunting after three consecutive falls in the benchmark.

The selective South Korean Kospi gained 28.52 points to stand at 3,246.47 integers, while the Kosdaq technology index advanced 5.71 points or 0.55%, to 1,034.64 units.

Foreign and institutional operators were net buyers today after the three consecutive setbacks of the Kospi last week in line with the increase in covid-19 cases in South Korea.

The benchmark started in green and remained so throughout the day, also supported by good expectations for business results for the second quarter of the year.

Thus, the vast majority of large values ​​in Seoul rose today, although many analysts believe that this week will be key to knowing the advance of infections in South Korea, which is experiencing its highest levels since the pandemic began and has imposed restrictions more severe in the capital region.

The benchmark in Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics gained 0.38%, while the country’s second-largest chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.42%.

The operator of the main internet search engine in South Korea, Naver, for its part became more expensive by 0.72%, while the company behind the largest South Korean messaging application, Kakao, advanced 0.93%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics appreciated 1.52%, while its competitor Celltrion climbed 0.19%.

In turn, the largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, improved by 1.77%.

.