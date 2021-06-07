Seoul rises 0.37% and closes at an all-time high

Seoul, Jun 7 (.) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a rise of 0.37% in its main indicator, the Kospi, which represents a new all-time high on a day in which employment data worse than expected in the US, they allayed fears about the change in the economic cycle.

The selective South Korean Kospi gained 12.04 points on Monday to stand at 3,252.12 units, while the Kosdaq technological index fell 0.17%, or 1.72 points, to 985.86 units.

Although the foreign operators were net sellers today, the institutional and retailers took a combined net of about 185,000 million won (about 166 million dollars) that allowed the selective close in positive.

The main positive factor of the day was the US employment data in May published on Friday and which came out worse than expected, which seems to discourage the possibility of the Fed changing its monetary policy soon.

The most important token for the Kospi, the technological Samsung Electronics, ended the session with a fall of 0.36%, while the world’s second largest memory chip manufacturer, SK hynix, closed in a table.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, increased its value by 1.54%, and the owner of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, improved 1.61%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics advanced 0.24% but its competitor, Celltrion, fell 0.94% instead.

The largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, closed flat.

