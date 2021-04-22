Seoul rises 0.18% thanks to bargain hunting

Seoul, Apr 22 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a 0.18% rise in its main indicator, the Kospi, thanks to bargain hunting after the marked decline the day before.

The South Korean selective gained 5.86 points on Thursday to stand at 3,177.52 units, while the Kosdaq technology securities index advanced 0.34%, or 3.49 points, to close at 1,025.71 units.

Purchases by retail participants, on the lookout today for bargains after the Kospi dropped a solid 1.52% the day before after seven straight days up and encouraged by good prospects for January-March business results , today allowed the benchmark to close positively.

In fact, the advance was less than expected due to the uncertainties that are planned about the end of the ban on short sales on the Seoul Stock Exchange, which in principle ends on May 2, something that seems to be taking away part of the operations of the securities of greater weight.

The chip with the highest capitalization in Seoul, Samsung Electronics, fell 0.24% today, while the world’s second largest semiconductor manufacturer, SK hynix, rose 0.38% instead.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, closed in a draw, while the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, reduced its value by 0.42%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics lost 3.36% and rival Celltrion depreciated 0.86%.

The main national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, increased by 0.22% and the largest company in the chemical sector, LG Chem, climbed 0.81%.

