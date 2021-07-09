Seoul loses 1.07% as covid restrictions tighten in South Korea

Seoul, Jul 9 . .- The Seoul Stock Exchange fell today in a session in which its main indicator, the Kospi, lost 1.07% after the Government decided to raise the restrictions around Seoul to the maximum before the record volume of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

The South Korean benchmark Kospi lost 34.73 points to stand at 3,217.95 integers, while the Kosdaq technology index rose 5.55 points or 0.54%, to stand at 1,028.93 units.

The benchmark today added its third consecutive setback after South Korea reported a new all-time record for daily infections, 1,316.

The losses were aggravated when the authorities announced that they will apply the maximum level of restrictions (which does not allow meetings of more than two people after 6:00 p.m.) for the capital region, where more than half the country resides, for at least two weeks.

Thus, foreign and institutional traders were net buyers today and the vast majority of securities in Seoul fell.

The largest capitalization stock on the Kospi, tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.63% today, while the world’s second-largest chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.65%.

In turn, the operator of the main Internet search engine in South Korea, Naver, fell 1.54%, and the operator of the largest South Korean messaging application, Kakao, fell 1.53%.

In turn, in the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics fell 0.7%, while its competitor Celltrion reduced its value by 1.5%.

For its part, the largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, depreciated 1.53%.

.