Seoul loses 0.19% due to profit capture

Seoul, May 21 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a 0.19% drop in its main indicator, the Kospi, due to the capture of profits.

The selective South Korean Kospi lost 5.86 points on Friday to stand at 3,156.42 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index fell 0.57%, or 5.5 points, to close at 965.63 units.

The benchmark started the day clearly higher, especially thanks to the advance on Wall Street of the Nasdaq, which closed on Thursday with a rise of 1.77%.

However, the direction of the session changed when the Kospi began to approach 3,200 units, and foreign and institutional investors ended up being net sellers today again due to the need to capture profits.

Local analysts also pointed out that the South Korean market seems to lack clear direction these days given the doubts raised by the rise in inflation in the US and Europe and the possibility that central banks begin to turn off the tap.

In any case, the benchmark in Seoul, the technological Samsung Electronics, rose 0.75% today, while the world’s second largest chip manufacturer, SK hynix, closed in tables.

In turn, the operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, improved 2.56%, and the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, increased its value by 3.08%.

However, in the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics fell 3.37%, while its competitor, Celltrion, depreciated 0.56%.

(c) EFE Agency