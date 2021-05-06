Seoul gains 1% with institutional investors as net buyers

Seoul, May 6 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a 1% rise in its main indicator, the Kospi, again thanks to purchases by institutional investors.

The selective South Korean Kospi today gained 31.37 points to stand at 3,178.74 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index advanced 0.29%, or 2.79 points, to close at 969.99 units.

The benchmark started the day in the negative, with foreign participants once again lightening their portfolios for the seventh consecutive day and focusing their sales on the technology sector before another day framed by uncertainty about inflation in the US and a possible change in the cycle economic.

Once again, it was the institutional operators who finally gave the Kospi a boost today with their purchases, taking advantage of precisely those recovery prospects.

The values ​​of the chemical or metallurgical sector were among the main beneficiaries, and for this reason the Posco steel mill, Korea Zinc or the main South Korean company in the chemical sector, LG Chem, rose today by 5.05%, 4.62% and 1.96% respectively.

In contrast, other peso assets closed lower today, such as Samsung Electronics, which fell 0.36%, while the world’s second largest chip maker, SK hynix, lost 2.27%.

Biopharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics was up 2.49%, but its competitor Celltrion lost 2.88%.

In turn, the operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, fell 0.82%, and the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, lost 0.43% of its value.

For its part, the main national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, closed flat.

