Seoul gains 1.23% thanks to technology

Seoul, May 18 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a 1.23% rise in its main indicator, the Kospi, thanks to the momentum of technological stocks.

The South Korean selective Kospi gained 38.53 points on Tuesday to stand at 3,173.05 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index advanced 0.69%, or 6.06 points, to close at 969.1 units.

Traders in Seoul today ignored the new setback on Wall Street the day before driven by inflation expectations, and went hunting for bargains, especially in the tech and semiconductor sector, which benefited from the rebound experienced today by the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

In turn, the rise in the price of steel pushed the main company in the sector in South Korea, Posco, which became more expensive today by an important 5.04%.

The benchmark in Seoul, Samsung Electronics, closed flat today, while the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, SK hynix, gained 2.98%.

Biopharmaceutical Samsung Biologics advanced 2.29% and its competitor, Celltrion, gained 0.93%.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, climbed 1.6%, and that of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, improved its price by 2.26%.

The largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, appreciated 1.76%.

(c) EFE Agency