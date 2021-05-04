Seoul gains 0.64% thanks to purchases by institutional investors

Seoul, May 4 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a 0.64% rise in its main indicator, the Kospi, which ended a streak of five consecutive falls thanks to purchases by institutional traders.

The selective South Korean Kospi gained 20.17 points on Tuesday to stand at 3,147.37 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index advanced 0.56%, or 5.39 points, to close at 967.2 units.

The benchmark began the day in the red and continued with hesitation, with the negotiation conditioned again by the end of the ban on short sales, activated at the beginning of the pandemic and which ended on April 30.

Finally it was the institutional investor purchases, made today with a net of about 167,000 million won (about 148 million dollars), which helped the Kospi to finish in positive after five sessions of retracements in a row.

The most valuable asset on the Seoul Stock Exchange, Samsung Electronics, rose 1.1% today, while the world’s second largest semiconductor maker, SK hynix, gained 0.38%.

The biopharmaceutical Samsung Biologics fell 1.16%, while its competitor Celltrion rebounded 4.21% after losing more than 6% the day before.

In turn, the operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, improved 0.41%, and the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, gained 0.87%.

The main national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, appreciated by 2.52%.

