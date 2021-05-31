Seoul gains 0.48% on the idea that inflation may only be temporary

Seoul, May 31 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a 0.48% rise in its main indicator, the Kospi, in a session that was developed again with the idea that the rise in prices registered in the US it could only be temporary and would allow Fed policy to remain intact.

The selective South Korean Kospi gained 15.19 points on Monday to stand at 3,203.92 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index advanced 0.44%, or 4.32 points, to close at 981.78 units.

Although there was a bit more volatility, today’s trading followed similar tints to the previous session on Friday, in which recent comments by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen weighed heavily.

His opinion that the strong inflation reported in April by the world’s leading economy is surely temporary, removing the possibility of an imminent change of course in the monetary sphere, again weighed today in the same way on the South Korean stock market.

In this way, purchases by foreign operators and retailers allowed the main values ​​of the Kospi to close today in the positive.

The benchmark in Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics, closed 0.5% higher, while the world’s second-largest memory chip maker SK hynix gained 1.6%.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, advanced 1.26%, and the owner of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, improved its price by 0.82%.

Biopharmaceutical Samsung Biologics climbed 2.18% and its competitor, the giant Celltrion, gained 0.37%.

The largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, gained 1.29%.

(c) EFE Agency