Seoul Falls Nearly 1% As South Korea’s Record Level Of Infections

Seoul, Jul 8 . .- The main indicator of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, fell 0.99% today after South Korea reported a record level of new daily infections of covid-19.

The South Korean benchmark Kospi lost 32.66 points to stand at 3,252.68 integers, while the Kosdaq technology index advanced 12.88 points or 1.23%, to 1,034.48 units.

The South Korean stock market began the session on the rise after the publication of the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which indicate that the body does not plan to begin to restrict its monetary policy ahead of time.

However, shortly afterwards, the data on infections in South Korea were published, where 1,275 new infections of the covid-19 were reported, a daily record number in the Asian country since the pandemic began, which has prompted the authorities to meditate tighten current restrictions as much as possible.

Thus, foreign and institutional investors were net sellers today and many of the main South Korean securities fell.

The biggest chip on the Seoul Stock Exchange, tech giant Samsung Electronics was down 1.11%, while the world’s second largest chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.63%.

In contrast, the operator of the main Internet search engine in South Korea, Naver, improved 1.08%, and the operator of the largest South Korean messaging application, Kakao, advanced 1.24%.

In turn, in the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics became more expensive by 2.13%, although its competitor Celltrion depreciated 0.19%.

In turn, the largest national car manufacturer in the country, Hyundai Motor, fell 1.08%.

