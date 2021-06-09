Seoul falls 0.97% pending US inflation data.

Seoul, Jun 9 (.) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange fell today, with its main indicator, the Kospi, losing 0.97% in a day in which the South Korean stock was waiting for the publication of data from inflation in the US

The selective South Korean lost 31.95 points on Wednesday to stand at 3,216.18 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index fell 0.74%, or 7.33 points, to close at 978.79 units.

No one wanted to take a chance in Seoul today while waiting for the US to release May inflation data on Thursday and offer more clues about the pace of recovery and the possibility of a change of cycle in monetary policy for the Federal Reserve.

Today there were also signs that clouded that horizon, with the Bank of Korea (BoK) improving the growth of the fourth Asian economy in the first quarter by one tenth to 1.7%

In turn, China’s producer price index (PPI) in May beat expectations, pointing to a macroeconomic acceleration.

The most valued token for the Kospi, the technological Samsung Electronics, closed today with a fall of 0.98%, while the world’s second largest memory chip manufacturer, SK hynix, lost 3.92%.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, fell 1.1%, although the owner of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, appreciated 0.47% instead.

Biopharmaceutical Samsung Biologics depreciated 2.46% and its competitor Celltrion lost 2.79% of its value.

The largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, fell 1.64%.

