Seoul falls 0.66% amid South Korea vaccine shortage

Seoul, May 3 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a fall of 0.66% in its main indicator, the Kospi, on a day in which short selling was allowed again and in which it weighed the vaccine shortage in South Korea.

The selective South Korean Kospi lost 20.66 points on Monday to stand at 3,127.2 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index fell 2.2%, or 21.64 points, to close at 961.81 units.

The Kospi started hesitantly and thus passed a good part of the day, with many participants waiting to make a move, waiting to see how the trading floor reacts to the end of the ban on short sales, activated in March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Local analysts believe that this situation may still last a few days, especially with regard to large foreign and institutional investors.

In turn, the worrying shortage of vaccines for COVID-19 in South Korea, where only 6.6% of the adult population has been punctured and only reserves remain to continue inoculating until midweek, caused the park to be it would bait the pharmaceutical sector and finally bring down the Kospi.

The benchmark token in Seoul, Samsung Electronics, was up 0.25% today, while the world’s second-largest chipmaker SK hynix gained 2.73%.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, improved 0.97%, and the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, increased its value by 0.88%.

On the other hand, in the biopharmaceutical sector Samsung Biologics fell by 3.86%, and its competitor, Celltrion, reduced its value by an important 6.2%.

The main car manufacturer in the country, Hyundai Motor, appreciated instead by 2.83%.

