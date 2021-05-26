Seoul closes practically flat in a session marked by caution

Seoul, May 26 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today practically flat, since its main indicator, the Kospi, registered a fall of 0.09% in a session in which caution was imposed in the face of new signals that point to to a rise in inflation after the pandemic.

The selective South Korean Kospi lost 2.89 points on Wednesday to stand at 3,168.43 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index rose 0.41%, or 3.99 points, to close at 3,168.43 units.

The Kospi opened positive despite Tuesday’s decline on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.24%.

However, around the equator of the session, the benchmark showed more volatility due to the caution that a large part of the market began to show with respect to the signs that point to an inflationary rise in the face of the post-pandemic recovery.

In this sense, the information that assures that the Bank of Korea (BoK) could modify its growth perspective for all of 2020 and increase it by one percentage point to 4% this week.

Thus, the main South Korean stocks reaped mixed closings today.

The most important tab on the Seoul Stock Exchange, technology Samsung Electronics, closed today with a 0.13% drop, while the world’s second largest memory chip maker, SK hynix, closed flat.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, gained 1.4%, and the owner of the country’s main instant messaging app, Kakao, rose 1.27%.

Biopharmaceutical Samsung Biologics fell 1.76% and its competitor Celltrion, depreciated 0.55%.

The largest national car manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, fell 1.76%.

(c) EFE Agency