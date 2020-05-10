© Provided by .

A man with a face mask walks in the popular Itaewon night district in Seoul on May 10, 2020

South Korea’s capital Seoul ordered all clubs and bars closed after an explosion of new cases raised fears of a second wave of coronaviruses, and President Moon Jae-in urged the public to remain on alert.

The nation has presented itself as a global model on how to curb the virus, but the Seoul mayor’s order on Saturday follows new cases of infection in Itaewon, one of the city’s busiest nightlife districts.

More than two dozen cases are related to a 29-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 after spending time at five clubs and bars in Itaewon this past weekend.

Health authorities have warned of a further increase in infections, and it is estimated that around 7,200 people visited the five identified establishments.

“Neglect can lead to an explosion of infections,” said Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, adding that the order will continue in force indefinitely.

Park asked those who visited those clubs and bars to volunteer.

Of the 18 new South Korean cases reported on Saturday, 17 were linked to Itaewon, according to the South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The jump in new infections comes as everyday life in South Korea has slowly begun to return to normal, and the government has relaxed the rules for social distancing last Wednesday.

President Moon said Sunday that the new cases of contamination had “raised awareness that even during the stabilization phase, similar situations can arise again at any time.”

“This won’t be done until it’s really done,” Moon said during a speech for his third anniversary of taking office.

“While maintaining alertness, we must never let our guard down regarding epidemic prevention,” he added.

Moon has enjoyed increasing popularity in the wake of his government’s handling of the epidemic, leading to a landslide victory for his ruling party in last month’s parliamentary elections.

The country reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the largest daily increase in a month, bringing the total to 10,874.