By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/10/2020 5:10 pm

When Unreal Engine 5 was revealed with the PlayStation 5, much of the public began to question whether the Xbox Series X would be able to use this graphics engine in a similar way. Although Epic Games has mentioned that the software will run on both platforms, today Microsoft has confirmed that one of the great games in development for Xbox Series X will use Unreal Engine 5.

In an article about everything we know so far about the Xbox Series X, it has been confirmed that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will use Unreal Engine 5. Here’s what Xbox Wire said about it:

“The power of Xbox Series X was first demonstrated with the introduction of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The team will build the game in Unreal 5 and harness the power of the Xbox Series X to take the Hellblade franchise to levels never seen before. The images shown were captured on the engine and reflect the power of Xbox Series X, available to developers to deliver new universes, experiences, and games in ways you never imagined.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is being developed by Ninja Theory, and was revealed during The Game Awards 2019. At the moment it is unknown if the first trailer for the game already used Unreal Engine 5, or if the title will hardly make use of this software in its development. Although it is mentioned that the images of the game were captured in the engine, you can also read “the team will build the game in Unreal 5 …”, which can create confusion.

More information on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is likely to be released in July during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox First Party Gaming. On related topics, Amazon UK has leaked information about the Xbox Series X and its games. Similarly, Xbox Series X promises backward compatibility with “thousands” of games at launch.

Via: Xbox Wire

Cosplayer shows how horrifying Captain Ginyu would look in real life

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.