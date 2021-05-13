SentinelOne receives the highest score for Type B use case in Gartner 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPPs).

SentinelOne is the only vendor that scores highest in all three critical capabilities use cases

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Gartner has ranked SentinelOne with the highest score for a Type B use case in Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities Report for Endpoint Protection Platforms1.

SentinelOne received the highest score for all three customer types among 19 vendors. According to Gartner, “Type B organizations seek to be relatively up-to-date in technology without getting too far ahead or behind their competition.”

“We believe receiving the highest product score among organizations that prioritize overall value in critical 2021 capabilities for endpoint protection platforms validates our vision and execution in delivering an AI-powered platform built especially for companies. demands from the core business market, “said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. “These organizations represent the largest market segment of Gartner use cases and prioritize technology implementations that improve productivity, product quality, customer service and security for their organization.”

Critical capabilities of endpoint protection platforms are part of the analysis conducted for Magic Quadrant 2021 for endpoint protection platforms2 and use the same data collected during that investigation period. In conjunction with the report, we believe that our ease of use, prevention, managed services, and EDR functionality meet customer needs to the highest degree possible in all use cases: use cases A, B and C.

Gartner also named SentinelOne a Leader in the Magic Quadrant 2021 for Endpoint Protection Platforms. SentinelOne’s Singularity platform encompasses prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices into a single, fully autonomous platform, using proprietary behavioral and static AI models to deliver protection with a shock impact. invisible performance. SentinelOne enables organizations to increase cybersecurity through an AI-powered solution that provides transparency into everything that happens on the network at machine speed and successfully replaces traditional antivirus.

Read more

– Download a free copy of Gartner 2021 Platforms Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection from: LINK

– Sign up for our next webinar on Wednesday, May 19 at 10:00 AM PDT from: LINK

– Download a free copy of Gartner 2021 Platforms Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection from: LINK

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the opinions of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Clients’ Choice represents the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied to a documented methodology. They do not represent the opinions of Gartner or its affiliates, nor do they constitute their endorsement.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution that encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and prosecution across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices on a single, self-contained XDR platform. Through SentinelOne, organizations get total transparency of everything that happens on the network at machine speed, to repel every attack, at every stage of the threat life cycle. For more information, visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Paul Webber, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Mark Harris Prateek Bhajanka, May 5, 2021.

2Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Paul Webber Prateek Bhajanka, May 6, 2021.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005904/en/

Contacts

Brian merrill

PR fame for SentinelOne

T: 617-986-5005

E: S1@famapr.com