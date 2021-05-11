SentinelOne Named a Leader in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Platforms for Device-Level Protection

Market Validation for AI-Based Technology and Expansion of the Enterprise Go-To-Market Strategy

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platforms company, announced today that it has been named a Leader by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for the category of platforms for device-level protection1. SentinelOne believes this recognition is testament to the company’s innovative Singularity XDR platform and go-to-market execution in record time. We believe this achievement means unmatched levels of product-to-market fit, innovation, and an excellent customer experience across different customer profiles.

“Modern society is digital and all places where data exists are vulnerable. Products based on human capabilities simply cannot keep up with the context of exponentially growing threats. Our AI-based technology is the automated solution for consumers. modern day cyberattacks, “said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and co-founder of SentinelOne. “We believe that being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant validates our approach and aligns with the market traction we experience. I am proud of our team, which continues to deliver innovation, scalability and growth, all while maintaining to our protected clients “.

“SentinelOne is experiencing the adoption of a new hypergrowth logo, in addition to the modular expansion of the existing customer base,” said Nicholas Warner, Chief Operating Officer, SentinelOne. “We continue to outperform next-generation vendors and legacy EPPs around the world in benchmarks and demonstrate our ability to meet cybersecurity needs at the pace and scale that modern businesses of all sizes need to defend against attacks. at the speed of machines. “

With excellent scores on all EDRs, EPPs and MDRs in Gartner expert reviews, SentinelOne continues to deliver best-in-class customer satisfaction to its rapidly expanding customer base of leading companies. In addition to being named a Leader in this year’s Magic Quadrant, SentinelOne received the highest overall rating and most verified reviews for the overall rating category in the Gartner Peer Insights report ‘Voice of the Customer’: Detection and Response Solutions in Device 2020, and was recognized as the November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Device Level Protection Platforms.

Gartner Peer Insights document customer experience through verified ratings with expert reviews from enterprise IT professionals. As of April 23, 2021, SentinelOne reviews include the following:

“SentinelOne is a pioneering device protection solution with a rapidly developing lifecycle, best-of-breed platform support, and an unmatched API.” – Information Security Manager, Manufacturing [lea la reseña completa]

“SentinelOne has become the cornerstone of our security portfolio. It ran on most workstations and servers in our environment almost overnight.” Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, Miscellaneous [lea la reseña completa]

“We looked at different options like Cylance, Crowdstrike, Microsoft ATP Defender, Carbon Black and SentinelOne. Overall, S1 is totally revolutionary. These folks are transforming cybersecurity in a big way and I think all CISOs and their organizations will have no doubts about the right choice of EDR product “. Senior Director, Cyber ​​Security, Retail [lea la reseña completa]

“We couldn’t be more satisfied with SentinelOne. We did our own 11 product comparison. SentinelOne came out first by far!” [lea la reseña completa]

“SentinelOne has been instrumental in protecting our business. This platform not only offers next-generation AV, it also provides EDR. In fact, we made the decision not to upgrade our existing EDR platform thanks to SentinelOne’s advanced EDR features.” Vice President, Detection and Response, Finance [lea la reseña completa]

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service featured in its research publications, nor does it advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner is not responsible for any warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the opinion of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied with a documented methodology; They do not represent the opinion of Gartner or its affiliates, nor do they represent their endorsement.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading cybersecurity solution that includes the use of AI in prevention, detection, response and capture at different levels of the device, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices on a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain transparency into everything that happens on the network at machine speed, to defend against attacks, at every stage of the lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or on Facebook.

1 Gartner, The Magic Quadrant for Device-Level Protection Platforms, Paul Webber, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Mark Harris, Prateek Bhajanka, May 5, 2021

