Of these, 80% will have mild or asymptomatic symptoms, said Oliva López Arellano, Health Secretary of the capital.

In Mexico City there are so far 855 confirmed cases of Covid-19. However, according to the Sentinel Model it is estimated that in the capital there could already be six thousand people infected by the virus.

Oliva López Arellano, CDMX Health SecretaryHe explained that in the city there are 39 influenza sentinel units where samples are taken, which if they are not positive for this disease or another type of virus are run for Covid-19.

During a video conference, he explained that there are also 16 Covid-19 monitoring centers where samples are also being taken. Both means feed the Sentinel Epidemiological Surveillance System.

“It means that we would indeed have more infected. There are 855 confirmed, but with the estimates there are more than six thousand, ”he said.

“It has to be said that of those six thousand infected, 80% will attend or asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. What is visible are those who go to the hospital or those who require specialized care, “he said.

The Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum added that suspected cases in the city they reached thousand 782, while the number of discarded It is two thousand 814 and that of deaths, 39.

Regarding the text message service that Locatel serves, he explained that so far 239 thousand 055 people have been served through this channel. Likewise, 180,047 questionnaires have been answered; 250 people have been channeled to 911; six have been transferred and 2,449 kits have been delivered.

The capital president announced that Locatel and 911 doctors will offer telemedicine through cell phones that were delivered to them. The goal will be that if a person calls and is in serious condition, a doctor can see them and define if an ambulance needs to be dispatched.