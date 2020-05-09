Mexico City.- The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, has repeatedly mentioned the operation of the Sentinel Model in our country, which “instead of collecting large amounts of data of poor quality, concentrates on collecting good quality data from a small number from carefully selected centers ”, explained the doctoral student at the University of Toronto, Juan Pablo Díaz, associate researcher at the University Health Network.

Juan Pablo Díaz detailed how the growth of Covid-19 cases has been in Mexico and how the measures imposed by the Federal Government have worked.

The Bayesian hierarchical model, used by the researcher, estimates how quickly people become infected (effective number of reproduction) and the total number of patients infected with SARS-COV2 over time.

The latter estimated that for May 5, the accumulated number of those infected with SARS-COV2 in Mexico is 618,813 (95% CrI: 171,465 – 1,340,683). The above represents 0.49% of the total population in our country, using CONAPO data for 2020 (approximately 127 million Mexicans).

He made a comparison of the results of the Bayesian model, with the estimates made by the sentinel system by the federal government, as of April 9, when an estimate of the total cases was presented at the end of epidemiological week 13, which ended on April 28. March according to the technical documents of the Epidemiology Directorate.

“Our model estimated that for March 28 there were 39,090 accumulated cases (95% CrI: 27,013 – 57,373), while for that date the sentinel model estimated 26,519 cases. The difference between one and the other is due to what was commented in the introduction: the sentinel system does not take samples from the asymptomatic. Our estimate is based on the relationship between those infected and the rate at which they die.

He also noted that thanks to mitigation measures 109,826 deaths have been avoided At the beginning of the epidemic in Mexico, the effective number of reproduction was 3.4 and after the government extended “Susana Distancia” on April 16, it fell to 1.3.

According to the results of the investigation, the accumulated number of deaths will continue to increase in the next 7 days, Juan Pablo Díaz told Siete24 that it is still missing to see the curve reach its highest peak.

These estimates are very useful since they may serve to make estimates of the use of resources to be treated by COVID-19, especially it would be of great interest to know if the number of fans will be sufficient in the following months, he said.

