The artist was in a bed in the Intensive Care Unit, at the São Carlos hospital, in Fortaleza

The musician and composer Evaldo Gouveia died at the age of 91 in Fortaleza, on the night of yesterday 29. Author of the song Sentimental Demais, Somebody Told Me, Brigas, and Trovador, from Ceará, did not have the cause of death disclosed.

The burial was held without a wake, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus

Photo: EVALDO GOUVEIA / FACEBOOK / Estadão

In 2017, Gouveia suffered a stroke when he was in Rio and needed to return to Ceará. The artist was on a bed in the Intensive Care Unit, at the São Carlos hospital, in Fortaleza. The burial was held without a wake, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The singer Fagner mourned the death of the artist on his social network. “It was a very close relationship, very familiar; he always called me Raimundinho and spoke fondly of Aunt Chiquinha and godfather Zé Félix”, he wrote. “Evado’s departure is a great loss for Brazilian music. But his work will be eternal, as his repertoire is immortal; he speaks of a time, of a Brazil. Evaldo was the first Hit Maker in the country.

I’ve known Evaldo since I was a boy. He was a godson of my parents and we lived in a house across from each other, on Rua Floriano Peixoto, 1779; just the house I was born in. He was my brother’s friend, Fares Lopes, who also became known through music as a great serester. It was a very close, very familiar relationship; he always called me Raimundinho and spoke fondly of Aunt Chiquinha and godfather Zé Félix. When Evaldo left for the Southeast, he wanted Fares to go with him, which did not happen, as my brother was averse to travel and artistic career. I started to sing very early, at 6 years old, possibly influenced by this relationship and also by the environment of my house, where practically everyone sang, mainly my father who had been a singer in Lebanon, where he was born. I remember the day that Evaldo returned, for his first performance with Trio Nagô, at the home of Mr Otoni Diniz, on Iracema beach, where the Tia Nair restaurant then operated. He was already famous in the Southeast and this was a source of great pride for all of us. Mr Otoni was to become one of the great leaders of Fortaleza Futebol Clube and, certainly, influenced Fares in his relationship with the club, which later became one of the important men of Ceará football, having been honored with a Cup that takes his name. I particularly admire my brother, who also influenced me in my passion for sport, as well as music. And those memories all lull my sound to this day. Evaldo and Fares were great references in the years of greatest importance in influencing a child, a young person. Evado’s departure is a great loss for Brazilian music. But his work will be eternal, since his repertoire is immortal; it speaks of a time, of a Brazil. Evaldo was the first Hit Maker in the country. We performed together, in some shows, in São Paulo and Fortaleza, especially at Teatro José de Alencar, Cine São Luís and Ideal Clube. I had the pleasure of recording with Altemar Dutra “Sentimental Demais” and another song in partnership with our Fausto Nilo. Now, just longing and a good nostalgia to remember and sing it. Rest in peace, my brother! ? A post shared by Raimundo Fagner (@fagneraimundo) on May 30, 2020 at 12:12 pm PDT

Gouveia’s compositions were sung by artists such as Altemar Dutra, Nelson Gonçalves, Alaíde Costa and Maysa Monjardim. He was also part of the Trio Nagô, alongside Mário Alves and Epaminondas Souza.

See too:

Dua Lipa, the Brit who breaks pop music standards

.