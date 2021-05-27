Sentences of up to 53 years in prison for the three accused of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils on 17-A

The National audience has sentenced to penalties of 53, 46 and 8 years in prison to the three members of the jihadist cell committed on August 17, 2017 by the terrorist attacks on the Rambla in Barcelona –through a massive run over with a van- and the Cambrils promenade (Tarragona), which caused 16 deaths and 140 wounded.

The Criminal Chamber has sentenced 53 and a half years in prison for Mohamed Houli Chemlal and 46 and a half to Driss Oukabir for the attacks. In addition, the 1,018-page resolution imposes absolute and special disqualification, as well as the prohibition of approaching Alcanar for 10 years once the custodial sentences have been served. The court indicates that the effective execution of the sentences by these two defendants it will not exceed 20 years.

He has also condemned eight years in prison for Said Ben Lazza for collaboration with a terrorist organization and imposes, in addition, the absolute and special disqualification, as well as the prohibition to approach Alcanar for five years after serving the prison sentence.

Specifically, to the first two, Mohamed Houli and Driss Oukabir, the sentence attributes crimes of belonging to a terrorist organization; possession, deposit as well as manufacture of explosive and flammable substances or devices of a terrorist nature; and ravages terrorist attempt in competition with 29 crimes of serious negligence injuries.

The Chamber, however, has refused to consider both co-perpetrators of 14 crimes of homicide in an attempt of a terrorist nature, as well as 34 crimes of injuries of a terrorist nature and five of injuries due to recklessness, as requested by some accusations.

The Prosecutor’s Office, on the other hand, did not see it that way and requested sentences of 41 and 36 years in prison for Houli and Oukabir, respectively, for integration into a terrorist organization, manufacture, possession and storage of explosive substances and for conspiracy to commit havoc, while for the third defendant he requested the 8-year sentence to which he was finally sentenced. The Generalitat and the Barcelona City Council were asking for between 44 and 90 years for Oukabir and for Houli Chemlal they were asking for between 44 and 95 years. For Ben Lazza, also eight.

Sentence can be resorted before the appeals chamber of the National Court.

The facts

The account of proven facts of the sentence begins with the arrival of Abdelbaki It is Satty to Spain, specifically to Jaén, “on a date not sufficiently accredited”, and continues with his vital journey from then until his arrival in Ripoll between late 2014 or early 2015 as imam of the only mosque in the town.

Until then, the magistrates recall, It’s Satty He spent time in prison in 2010 and later managed to have an expulsion order from Spain annulled. They also point that he shared an address with at least two jihadists who traveled to Syria and with Youssef Belhadj, who was credited with claiming the 11-M attacks.

For a time he also resided in Belgium, from October 2015 to April 2016, and there he was working on trial in a mosque, to dfter returning to Ripoll as an imam of a new mosque He took charge of it until 2017 and then traveled to Morocco until he returned to Spain on August 9.

The sentence describes how the cell was constituted around the imam, who died in Alcanar, and how he indoctrinated its members, who were all young Moroccans, either brothers or who had known each other since they were children.

“The result of the radicalization they experienced,” says the Chamber, was what led them to make the decision “to use explosives against iconic buildings. “

Three months before the attacks, the cell began to buy material to make explosives, accumulating between 200 and 500 kilos of explosives, in addition to 104 butane bottles and 19 homemade devices.

On May 24, “two days before the beginning of the month of Ramadan” the members of the cell -Youssef Aalla, Younes Abouyaaqoub and Mohamed Hichamy, Omar Hichamy, Mohamed Houli Chemial, Said Aalla, Moussa Oukabir and El Houssaine Abouyaaqoub- they met in a park in Ripoll to talk about “an attack with explosives.”

On June 3 there is a great telephone activity among them and begin to search for the manufacture of an explosive known as acetone peroxide (TAPT), known as mother of Satan,

In early July, the searches for possible targets: reservoirs, such as those in the Cambrils area and in the Riudecanyes reservoir (219 searches), churches in Valencia, Zaragoza air base, Alhambra in Granada (104), the Tomatina de Buñol festival (106), National Court in related to their location and number of workers (125).

Also were interested in the celebration of the match between Barça and Manchester United on July 27, and in the Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Between August 12 and 16, Mohamed Houli and Youssef Aalla they sold stolen jewelry in stores for the purchase of butane cylinders for the attack.

At 11:16 p.m. August 16, the explosion occurred in the chalet in Alcanar, which caused the death of Es Satty and Youssef Aalla, while Houli was injured.

The next day, Younes Abouyaaqoub went with the van to Barcelona and at around 4:50 p.m. he got to Las Ramblas, entering at high speed and overwhelming the people who were walking there.

Inside the van was located the Houli Chemial passport, Younes Abouyaaquob’s NIE and the van rental contract gives Driss Oukabir’s name.

Aragonés remembers the victims of 17-A and their families

“That fateful 17-A it has marked us forever and ever “. The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has had words of remembrance for the victims of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils in 2017, after the National Court sentenced the main men to 53 and a half years and 46 and a half years in prison. accused of the facts.

“Today, more than ever, un memory for all the victims and all the warmth to the families. And we do not forget the work done in those days by the security and emergency bodies, “Aragonés posted on Twitter.