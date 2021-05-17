Sentenced to death in South Carolina will be able to choose between execution or electric chair

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill Monday to require death row inmates to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair, as a lack of drugs for lethal injections has stalled executions, it reports. AP.

State executions have steadily declined over the past two decades, as the United States generally moved away from that punishment penalty, while South Carolina moves in the opposite direction.

It has been 10 years since South Carolina last executed an inmate on death row. Lawmakers have said that’s because drug companies have refused to sell the drugs for lethal injections to states.

Lethal injection remains the primary method of executions under the law, but the state will order that prison officials can use an electric chair or firing squad if they don’t have the drugs.

24 states have a death penalty law. Fewer than 50 death sentences have been imposed each year in the last six years. Biden opposes the death penalty and has said he wants to end its use.

Three other states, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah, allow firing squads to carry out executions, AP writes, citing the Death Penalty Information Center.

Three South Carolina inmates had chosen a method of execution, lethal injection, that the state was unable to carry out due to a lack of drugs for the lethal injection, the AP reports, adding that their lawyers are considering suing.

While the electric chair is ready for use in the state, prison officials are still investigating how firing squads operate in the other three states that allow them to carry out executions.

