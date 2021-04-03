Sentence of 6 months in jail to ‘the beggar of the off-road’, a wealthy class woman who posed as a beggar

The Court of First Instance of Agadir, in the south of Morocco, sentenced a wealthy woman to six months in jail posing as a beggar in a case known on social media as “the beggar of the off-road vehicle”.

According to several Moroccan media reported this Friday, the woman was accused of begging and was also sentenced to pay a fine of 1,000 dirhams (about 90 euros), but she was acquitted of the crime of fraud.

The case of this woman spread like wildfire recently on social networks when it was spread a video from a street camera showing her taking off her beggar rags before getting into an Audi-brand luxury SUV that he had discreetly parked on a nearby street.

A few days after the circulation of the video, the woman was arrested in flagrante delicto crime of begging in a shopping center in the city.

Although begging is criminalized in Moroccan law Due to prison sentences, the presence of Moroccan or foreign beggars is very visible in the streets, near shops, cafes, mosques or traffic lights throughout the country.

In its latest survey on the perception of Moroccans towards the goals of sustainable development, the Moroccan statistical body High Commissariat of the Plan (HCP) stressed that 80% of Moroccans consider begging as a phenomenon very frequent.