Sentence against the ex-policeman who murdered George Floyd will be known on June 16

15 minutes. The sentence against former police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty by a jury of the murder of African American George Floyd, will be announced on June 16, according to court documents published this Friday.

The ruling is scheduled to be read at 1:30 p.m. Central US Time (6:30 p.m. GMT), according to a notification from the Hennepin County Court (Minnesota, USA), where Chauvin was tried.

The ex-police officer was found guilty three days ago by a jury of involuntary second-degree murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years. And second degree involuntary manslaughter, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

This Friday, Judge Peter Cahill ordered that the names of the 12 jurors remain secret.

Living up to the legacy

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for more than nine minutes, triggering a wave of protests and race riots in the US not seen since the assassination of Martin Luther King at the end of the 1960s.

Following the verdict, President Joe Biden demanded that Congress pass police reforms to “live up to the legacy” of Floyd.

In a speech at the White House, Biden described the jury’s decision as “a giant step in the march toward justice.” But he said “it is not enough” to combat “systemic racism” in the United States.

The vice president, Kamala Harris considered that there is “much to do” to combat “racial injustice.”