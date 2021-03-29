Sensual movements, hot bikini and body of heart attack. This is how Jennifer López spent her Sunday



Jennifer Lopez warms up her fans with sexy moves.

Photo: Larry Marano. / Getty Images

The spectacular Jennifer Lopez left everyone drooling by posting in their stories of Instagram some videos in which he appears doing some hip movements that left little to the imagination. After many weeks of rumors about her separation and supposed reunion with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the singer made it very clear that her Sunday was enjoyed in a very happy way.

Wearing a yellow bikini, the singer made circular movements and raised and lowered the camera of her cell phone, showing off her marked abdomen and her steel rear. All this taking into account that the singer is 51 years old. Later, he submerged himself in the jacuzzi and danced while wetting his body. Quite a spectacle of a woman from the angle you look at it.

The singer is in Dominican Republic filming a movie and his love, Alex Rodríguez, too. Let’s remember that when the last strong rumor of separation from the couple emerged, she was already here and he in Miami, place where he supposedly met the model Madison lecroy. After that, the infidelity comments were unleashed.

But now all that seems to be in the past, well Jennifer Lopez looks happy. His love, too; and both spent a weekend of luxury and showing off the beauty of which they are owners.

