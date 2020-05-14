We are witnessing a photographic escalation in the mobile phone market that basically consists of filling the phones with more and more cameras each time and increasing the megapixels in a wild way. Up to a point where 150 megapixels already appear on the near horizon. Right in the middle of this storm, Sony has taken an alternative path with its two new sensors, the IMX500 and IMX501.

We speak of relatively small sensors for the megapixel figures that we contemplate presentation after presentation, because with 12 megapixels they have less and less room in the market, but they have a more than interesting twist: they have integrated artificial intelligence. Be careful, we are not talking about an additional chip or the need to send this data to a parallel DSP. We are talking about sensors with artificial intelligence. Local photographic processing, without the need for an Internet connection.

Local AI, upgradeable and accessible to third parties

As we have said, the new Sony IMX500 and Sony IMX501 have 12 megapixels each, taking effective photographs of 4,056 x 3,040 pixels thanks to its natural 4: 3 ratio. As for size, we are not talking about bulky sensors either because we have 1 / 2.3 “chips that can fit in all kinds of devices. Also in smartphones, of course, although Sony is not closed to this unique ecosystem.

The pixels of these IMX500 and IMX501 are quite large for what we are used to seeing arriving on the market in recent times. 1.55 microns on a side with no ability to merge and that they must offer more than enough light capture for correct processing. The sensors are also compatible with HDR photos natively, although the interesting thing here is that they have their own ISP loaded with artificial intelligence processing code.

Sony proposes that the artificial intelligence processes on the photographs be carried out on the sensor itself

It is very common that the processes related to artificial intelligence are carried out in the ISP of the mobile phone’s own processor, the camera or even on the Internet when we talk about connected cameras. With the new IMX500 and IMX501, Sony proposes that this processing be carried out without leaving the sensor itself, so work is downloaded to the phone’s processor and advanced work can be done even on low-power chips.

An interesting Sony twist that brings artificial intelligence to the camera itself, with no steps in between, and which promises that it will be an AI that can be updated directly, in addition to allowing developers of camera apps access to the execution of this code. We will see what route they have but at the moment they are quite interesting.

