Sensational start of Us Open for Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafa Cabrera Bello hits the second shot on the 14th hole by Torrey Pines. (Darren Carroll / USGA)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (-3) has signed a promising and outstanding return of 68 strokes on the first day of the US Open, a result that for the moment places him in second position, one stroke behind the leader, Russell henley (-4). Two especially brilliant actions by the canary have been decisive in such a magnificent start: after chaining eight consecutive pairs, a circumstance that in a US Open is always more than positive, on the 18th hole (he had started at the 10th to play) he holed a very well played for eagle; shortly thereafter, on hole 2, he hit a fantastic wedge and was given the birdie.

US Open Championship 2021: first round, live

Beyond the result, which is obviously fantastic and which certainly triggers the Spanish’s options this week, it must be said that Rafa has delivered a card without bogeys, being the only player who has achieved it in the morning game turn (we’ll see how many cards without any blurring are given throughout the week, because there may not be many more).

Henley surprises, Mickelson stumbles and Koepka … to his thing

To date, Cabrera Bello had already played seven editions of the US Open (2010, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020), a ‘major’ that has done quite well, if we take into account that he had passed the cut in six of those seven occasions, for a total of 26 laps contested in this Grande. Well, I have never managed to finish a round of golf without bogeys in this tournament, so today this small, but significant, personal record is brought to the hotel. It goes without saying that at a US Open it is nothing short of a feat to finish a round of golf without a single blur.

The point is that Rafa has handled himself masterfully from the fairway rough when he has not taken the track (9/14) and, as if that were not enough, he has also been solid and even brilliant in the recoveries around the greens of the South course from Torrey Pines, something that is not so easy this week.

