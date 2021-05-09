Sennheiser, the mythical headphone brand, sells its consumer products division

Sonova is probably not a brand that many are familiar with, it is a medical audio device company like hearing aids. However, it will soon be the company that will take over Sennheiser’s consumer products, such as headphones or sound bars. Both companies have reached an agreement to sell (and the other to buy) the consumer electronics division.

As announced Sennheiser, is going to sell its entire consumer electronics division to the Swiss company Sonova. In this way Sonova enters a new market hitherto unexplored by them: that of average consumers. Until now they had specialized in devices such as hearing aids for the hearing impaired.

Sennheiser announced in February this year that it was seeking a buyer for its consumer subdivision. Reason? The “strong competitive pressure” by other companies. Although they managed to set sales records in recent years, they recognized that profit margins were minimal and lost money.

What happens now with Sennheiser headphones

Apparently nothing. Sonova has indicated that will continue to sell products under the Sennheiser brand. It will now be necessary to see what is the roadmap for new launches or how the maintenance will be through updates and guarantees of the products already on the market.

Part of the agreement implies that the two companies work together to make new devices consumer under the Sennheiser brand. They do this “to continue offering Sennheiser customers first-class audio solutions in the future,” the statement said.

The agreement has been made for a sum of 200 million euros, which Sonova is going to pay to acquire the entire product division. However, we will have to wait for that at the end of the year. And, more importantly, if the regulators decide to approve this huge purchase.

During these last years the Sennheiser began to enter more and more into the audio trends of the technology industry (aka wireless headphones). Highlights for example the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 or the more affordable Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless. Although if Sennheiser always surprises us for something, it is because of the prices that its products can reach, such as the $ 55,000 headphones.

Via | TechCrunch

More information | Sennheiser