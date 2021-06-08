Sennheiser HD 450BT on sale at historic low price: noise canceling headphones for 99 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a good value and quality active noise canceling wireless headphones, pay attention because this offer interests you. The Sennheiser HD 450BT are a very interesting alternative and are at an all-time low price for only 99 euros.

Teleworking is here to stay. The pandemic has been a turning point and many companies are offering their workers different formulas to continue working from home.

If you are one of the people who continues to telecommute, surely you need wireless headphones with noise cancellation, since they allow you to isolate yourself from the noise of your environment and improve the quality of video calls. Now you have the chance to buy the Sennheiser HD 450BT on sale at an all-time low price for only 99 euros.

This is a good quality active noise canceling bluetooth headset, so they are worth buying for less than 100 euros. Their price is usually around 150 euros and, although they have been on sale on other occasions, they have only dropped from 100 euros at another specific moment.

Over-ear wireless headphones with a closed-back design. They are equipped with active noise cancellation to isolate you from surrounding noise, and feature high-quality codec support, including low-latency AAC and AptX. They offer an autonomy of up to 30 hours.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT is an over-ear wireless earphone, which means it covers your entire ear to provide you with an immersive listening experience. What’s more, their closed design and active noise cancellation technology allow them to isolate you as much as possible from the environment to avoid distractions, even when you are in noisy environments.

They support high-quality wireless codec, including AAC and AptX Low Latency, which allows you to keep sound in sync with what is happening on the screen when you watch videos.

If you have decided to buy wireless headphones and the offer overwhelms you, in this guide we will tell you the main characteristics that you should take into account when taking the step.

These bluetooth headphones offer you the possibility to adapt the sound to your liking. This is possible thanks to the Sennheiser Smart Control app, where you can configure the audio using an intuitive equalizer. In addition, through the application you can also update the firmware and select the podcast mode when you need to hear the clearest voices.

And for the autonomy you will not have to worry. Its battery lasts for up to 30 hours of use and you can check its status at any time in the mobile application. When the power runs out you can charge them quickly using their USB-C cable.

