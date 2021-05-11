Sennheiser goes against the tide with its latest innovation

We were recently surprised in technology news today by the news that Sonora will take over Sennheiser’s consumer products, thus completing the operation that the historic audio products house seemed to be planning for months. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have bullets in the chamber before they go hand in hand with Sonova, because they just unveiled some new headphones: the Sennheiser IE 900.

Something that, without going any further, may not seem like very shocking news, but what has surprised us is the timing and the product: in the midst of the era of wireless headphones, Sennheiser makes one last attempt (before the change) with wired and in-ear headphones, as opposed to TWS or totally wireless that most manufacturers now have, even ALDI.

Sennheiser IE 900 datasheet

Sennheiser IE 900

MATERIALS

Aluminum

DIAPHRAGM UNIT

7 mm

CONNECTION

Cable (2.5mm, 3.5mm and 4.4mm included)

FREQUENCY

5 – 48,000 Hz

IMPEDANCE

16 Ohm

OTHERS

Helmholtz resonance chambers

PRICE

$ 1,299

A product that follows in the footsteps of others, but that does not suit us at the moment

The Sennheiser IE 900 are in-ear headphones (that is, with a sponge that is inserted into the ear canal) whose design lines are more reminiscent of the IE 300 (lower-end) than the IE 800 S, its predecessors. They integrate all its components in a package that has a flat surface on which to conveniently place the logo and have several sets of sponges to adapt to the user’s ear, as well as a reinforcement at the cable outlet to prevent this from wearing out and breaking from use.

So far above expected, the aesthetics fit the brand’s previous products and there is little surprise, paying more attention to the X3R’s own technology for the 7 mm transducer, which, beyond being new, is combined with three resonance chambers with what promise a highly clear sound and a very precise execution. In addition, they are built in aluminum and with their construction and design they promise that the lower frequencies will not “eat up” the higher ones.

Of course, they are a product oriented for a certain audience and not for everyone, but what we expected at this time were, if anything, the successors of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless. That is, a completely wireless and noise-canceling headphones. But not.

The IE 900 reproduces sound in a frequency range of 5 to 48,000 hertz, Which is pretty impressive, and they explain that placing a single driver seems like the best thing to do to avoid distortion in a format like this. Obviously, it is not a product for the masses, something mainstream, but even so, the launch does not cease to surprise at this moment in which brands are so clearly betting on Bluetooth even for the most demanding, as we see in the case of Sony , Apple or Bang & Olufsen, which include what already almost seems inherent in any more sophisticated headphone launch: active noise cancellation (personally, since I’ve tried it I can’t live without it anymore).

The other aspect that can be striking is the price: $ 1,299 (available from June 6), something above the IE 800 S and between 600 and 700 euros on the starting price of high-end headphones like the ones we have highlighted before (headband, wireless and noise-canceling ). Knowing that Sennheiser has broken records like $ 55,000 for headphones, this is not surprising at the brand level either, but given the performance and context we might have hoped they would have adjusted a bit more.

In fact, at the time the IE800s (which we were able to test there in 2012) cost 599 euros (about 620 euros today taking into account inflation), so this series has always been in the high ranges of Sennheiser and appears, together with its immediate predecessors the IE800 S, in the category of “products for audiophiles” of the brand. So we did not expect that they would compete in price like Realme Buds Air 2 for 50 euros, although it must be said that the latter do have active cancellation.