My son is 14 years old. He has never seen a Formula 1 race in its entirety. He has no patience to sit in front of the television to watch those cars flying low, turn after turn. Speed ​​for him, as for the rest of his generation, is the translucent persecutions on video game screens taking on characters, heroes or villains, present in his imagination, in his life much more than the now famous Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel or Kimi Raikkonen.

Ayrton Senna scored a season in motorsport (Photo: JULIO PEREIRA / .)

Photo: Lance!

But my son has an idol, maybe less, a reference, that he never saw. From those who were not contemporary, someone from whom they only know the story of listening to stories, from the videos they occasionally capture on Youtube. Yes, Ayrton Senna — 26 years after his death, 12 years before my son was born – in some way he is still alive for him and for teenagers like him. Whether by Senninha’s comic books and almanacs they read in their childhood, by the blue and white Willians miniature on the bedroom shelf or by the sticker glued to the window glass.

Perhaps, Senna does not frequent the universe of these kids because he was a Formula 1 driver. He could have done something else, playing even more popular sports. What his story represents and symbolizes for Francisco and his troupe is persistence, the determined pursuit of goals, the almost limitless struggle for victory, the obsession with perfection that he led above all. Kind of like the characters in video games – is it? – and that has everything to do. For us, who live in the golden times of winning the third world championship, everything really mattered. He composed the scene. But the talent, the fierce delicacy with which he prepared and drove a car, the competitiveness that exceeded his own limits impressed us equally. It was difficult for us to get used to Sunday mornings without being able to cheer on the sofa in the living room, waiting, almost certain, that we would hear the Victory Theme at the end of each test.

Formula 1 entered Brazilian life in the black and white TV era. Color TV, at the time of the Fittipaldi, was a privilege of very few, the most affluent. I remember waking up early on those Sundays of the 1970s and going to the club where a very modern Philco TV, not so many inches long, showed the black and gold Lotus and that red and black Emerson helmet parading around the world. And winning. He was our first track hero.

José Carlos Pace came – that an aerial disaster cut the destiny of also being world champion -, Nelson Piquet and Senna himself, to shake Brazilian hearts and minds up to that curve of Imola. Rubinho came – a talent perhaps wronged by luck – and Felipe Massa who did not repeat as the success of predecessors is known. What they had done would not change much, the world of F1 never returned – and never would – to be the same after Tamborello.

Reviewing Ayrton’s title this Sunday is a dip into the past. Today, we no longer have idols, alive, like him. Just as we lack references in so many others, or most of them, in the segments of national life. Sennas are missing, as Tancredo and Dr. Ulisses, Evandro Lins e Silva and Evaristo de Moraes, Barbosa Lima Sobrinho, Austregésilo de Athayde, Dom Paulo Evaristo Arns and many others who lived and ennobled other times are missing. People you could trust, even if you disagreed with them. This further enhances the perpetuation of Senna’s legacy and memory.

See too:

See former players who became managers