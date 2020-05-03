It was a Sunday that killed a lot of people but it also brought sad memories

It was a Sunday, it was very sunny and the Brazilian missed Senna as in the old days. The only difference is that the world title was originally won at dawn. An unforgettable event in Japan with Galvão narrating and Reginaldo Leme commenting.

Band replayed São Paulo’s second world championship in Japan in 93

And from Japan the São Paulo World Cup also left with the late duo Luciano do Valle and Juarez Suarez. The Tricolor beat the powerful Milan and won the bi.

In Maraca, Brazil had olé in Spain and believed that hexa was a matter of time. Who knew that a year later we would be humiliated by Germany.



The broadcasters and websites covering the games with calls, pre-games and even online monitoring were very cool. Everything to kill the longing of the fans.

Yes, there should be no rush to resume football at a time when more than 7,000 Brazilians have died from the coronavirus. But many insist and it is very good to see people like Raí or Paulo Autuori raise their voices against such absurdity.

As if that were not enough, we have to deal with the clueless who assault nurses and kick journalists. The worst thing is that they are inspired by a president who dreams of giving the coup. Until when will he confront the other powers without being harassed?

Long live the freedom of the press! Long live democracy!



