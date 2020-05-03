Older adults with Alzheimer’s or dementia may use tablets or robotic pets during COVID-19 isolation in Florida

Enjoy the company of a robotic dog or see the face of their grandchildren through tablets adapted is what some older adults with Alzheimer’s or dementia they will be able to do during the isolation due to the pandemic thanks to the initiatives of the Florida Department for Senior Affairs (DOEA).

People over 65 are one of the most vulnerable groups during the crisis of SARS-CoV-2, and according to the latest estimates of the United States Census, 20.5 percent of the population of Florida falls into this category.

Nail 8,500 seniors 65 years have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida to date.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that there are more than 580 thousand people who suffer from this disease degenerative and approximately two thirds of people living in nursing homes have some form of dementia.

For this reason, this same organization in collaboration with the state government promoted “Project: VITAL” with which he will distribute several hundred tablets in nursing homes so that families “can continue to be connected.”

“We hope that the use of these custom tablets make connecting with families easier, especially during these times, but we also want them to be used as sustainable models for the future, ”DOEA Secretary Richard Prudom said in a statement.

During this initial phase of the project They will work with some 150 residences to which they will distribute tablets and virtual training to use the equipment, and the last ones will be delivered this Friday.

In addition, the devices have a series of applications for older people to develop their capabilities cognitive, emotional and social through exercises involving the tablet itself.

In this sense, the DOEA has also begun to distribute 375 robotic pets among the population with Alzheimer’s to combat the social isolation and depression that older people can suffer from.

The robotic pets They are an alternative to traditional pet therapy, and studies show that they have a very similar positive effect on people as they are designed to respond to movement, touch, and sound.

The robotic cats and dogs They are usually delivered to people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, but data has shown that the use of these pets reduces social isolation “very effectively” for other adults as well, they said from the DOEA.

Prudom explained that they are expanding the use of these robotic pets to other adults and that participating in this “innovative” program will help many other adults to “improve their mood and their sense of well-being by having a partner”.

With information from EFE