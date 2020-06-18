Feridia Rojas, 82, decided to make a cardboard mobile home to protect herself in Havana

Cuba.- Since the COVID-19 came to Cuba you can see in the streets a woman with a large cardboard box from which her legs and arms come out, in a neighborhood of Havana where he walks bakeries, butchers or the newspaper stand.

Feridia Rojas, 82, decided to make a cardboard mobile home to protect herself from the virus, as she cannot buy personal protective equipment like mouth covers or a mask.

Rojas, a widow with two daughters who emigrated to the United States, said she had no one to shop for, so she had to find a safe way to do it alone, displaying a mix of Cuban wit and humor.

« I was concerned about asymptomatic cases that might cough just as it happened, » she said. « So I thought: I will make a little house out of a cardboard box and use it, » he said.

The octogenarian, a retired nurse, obtained a cardboard box at her neighborhood pharmacy in the Palatino neighborhood in Havana, and cut it out so that he could take out his arms and face, which he covered with transparent plastic.

« She is very creative, » said her neighbor. Zayda Echemendía, who pointed out that although retired, she helps her neighborhood neighbors for a long time by giving injections.