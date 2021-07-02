Senior US official and the president of El Salvador discuss the Bitcoin Law

Victoria Nuland, Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the United States met with Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, to discuss his energetic decision to convert Bitcoin into legal tender in the Central American country.

During a meeting held on June 30, the US official said that she hopes that both El Salvador and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will reach a financing agreement that would grant the country around one billion dollars. This milestone could counter the need to boost the use of Bitcoin in the country.

Bitcoin regularization must be paramount

Nuland said he suggested to President Bukele that whatever his decision regarding the Bitcoin Law he should look for ways to regulate it as soon as possible.

The suggestion stems from the last cyberattack suffered by the United States in mid-May, which affected the Colonial Pipeline fuel transportation company, which had to disburse around 4.4 million dollars in Bitcoin to a group of hackers as payment for the ransom.

“I suggested to the president that whatever El Salvador decides to do, make sure it is well regulated, transparent and accountable, and protect itself from evil actors.”

This could be a way of saying that like the United States and Spain are doing The main thing is to regulate Bitcoin before promoting its use. Something that President Bukele clearly did not take into account because perhaps he trusts in the main foundation on which Bitcoin was created, which is its decentralization.

Salvadoran opposition sues the Government for approving the Bitcoin Law

Although this Law was promoted and approved almost immediately due to the almost totalitarian control of the powers that President Bukele has, the opposition congressmen did not seem to like this idea and they are doing everything they can to make it fail before it is implemented.

As reported by BeInCrypto on June 22, a group of citizens led by opposition politicians They filed a lawsuit against the Government for the approval of the Bitcoin Law labeled as unconstitutional, stating at the same time that the adoption of Bitcoin did not have a “legal basis” that would allow it to operate as legal tender in the country due to the consequences it could have for its citizens.

However, these demands do not seem to matter to the Salvadoran president, who has repeatedly explained the benefits that this Law could bring or will bring for his citizens.

The use of Bitcoin has generated diverse positions among great politicians and experts from around the world, but El Salvador’s innovative stance has not left anyone indifferent.

