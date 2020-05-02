The high command of the Nicaraguan Army adopted the preventive measures before the Covid-19, thus distancing themselves from the policy of rejection that the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega had demonstrated in the face of the pandemic.

In the meetings they have with representatives of different organizations, members of the Army are wearing face masks, one of the measures guided by medical associations to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

They are also coordinating actions with organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Central American Armed Forces (CFAC) on the mechanisms that must be implemented among the military to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

According to a statement from the Army, it was agreed to reactivate the Epidemiological Surveillance system for the Central American Conference of the Armed Forces “to constitute it as a permanent monitoring instrument to provide epidemiological information” that is presented among the military forces of the region with the pandemic of the Covid-19.

The Nicaraguan regime minimizes the pandemic of the new coronavirus by refusing to adopt the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), since instead of declaring social quarantine, carrying out massive tests to detect the outbreaks of the virus and supplying the equipment protection of health personnel, among others, the attitude of the dictatorship is to promote the opposite.

To date the Ministry of Health only registers 14 positive cases of coronavirus, of which four have died and would follow up on 15 suspects. However, the Nicaraguan Medical Unit has denounced that more than twenty hospital workers have been infected with the virus, and LA PRENSA has also confirmed that 14 people who tested positive in private hospitals are not part of the Minsa records.