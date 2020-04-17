They propose the possibility of adding for a month to 20 thousand health professionals from 60 to 65 years old, who would receive compensation of 30 percent of their salary.

Despite the fact that sanitary measures raise the elderly as one of the most vulnerable groups against the coronavirus pandemic, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a call to nurses and doctors aged 60 to 65, That they are healthy, to join the team that is reinforcing the actions in health matters.

“We believe that if doctors and nurses who are healthy and willingly want to help, they could participate working in their own institutions, not in Covid hospitals, but in hospitals where other illnesses must continue to be treated. As long as they don’t have a disease, they are not hypertensive, they are not obese, they have diabetes, ”he said during the morning conference.

The federal president reiterated that there has been a great solidarity of the nurses, doctors, who have behaved in an exemplary manner.

Nevertheless, acknowledged that it still takes more staff to get around the most critical moment of the health emergency.

“Now there are no problems, we even have more staff at the moment, but according to projections, it is calculated that the number of hospitalized and those who will enter intensive care is going to grow,” he said.

He recalled that according to the projections of specialists that were released on Thursday, between May 8 and 10 is when the maximum peak of transmission of the virus would be in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

“We must be, by then, complete with the increase in cases, so we call on nurses, doctors from 60 to 65 years of age who are healthy,” he said.

He advanced that people who decide to participate, will be considered a compensation of 30 percent on their salary and that This work would be for a month, from April 23 to May 23.

“We are calling them because with this we consider that we would already have all the personnel complete. An assessment has been made and it is considered that there are around 40 thousand doctors and nurses from 60 to 65 years old, and you also have an assessment that half are completely healthy. So there we would have the possibility of having 20,000 health professionals, nurses and doctors, “he said.

López Obrador clarified that, for the moment, the Public Health System does not have saturation problems and that it is not thought that this will happen in a week. However, he stated that the government is preparing ahead.

“We do not want to stop caring for any patient, that is the goal. The same in the case of fans and monitors, the number of teams is growing to attend to all the sick, ”he pointed out.