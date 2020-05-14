The Ministry of Energy (Sener) intends to definitively restrict the incorporation of new renewable energy plants through administrative regulations. Read: SEP responds when will be the return to classes in Mexico

Yesterday, the Sener sent the “agreement by which the policy of reliability, safety, continuity and quality in the National Electric System (SEN) is issued” for immediate publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), but it was rejected for not having the respective regulatory impact analysis by the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement (Conamer).

According to a document signed by Alejandro López, deputy director general of the DOF, and addressed to the head of the Sener’s legal affairs unit, Alejandro Morales, the publication of the agreement could have implications for the members of the electricity industry and affect the rights of the same, as well as possible costs of default.

The reliability policy agreement that the Ministry seeks to publish establishes in its number 10 that intermittent power plants, such as solar and wind power plants, that request an interconnection permit from the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) could be rejected at any time if it is considered that the electrical networks in which they seek to connect are saturated or do not have sufficient firm generation to support them.

“This policy will contribute to the reliability, security, continuity and quality of the SEN, considering the productive and technological evolution, as well as the orderly increase in generation with intermittent clean energy connected and not connected to the SEN, supervised by the State, through the Sener “, refers to the document of the Secretariat.

Additionally, Sener will determine when new interconnection procedures can be carried out at the point that was denied or the resumption of pending applications.

Even distributed generation (that is, generation on site), which has a maximum limit of 0.5 megawatts to not require a permit from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), could be affected because Cenace will determine its capacity to integrate into the system , considering the area, region or system in which you want to install.

It is also contemplated that in case of not complying with the provisions of the agreement, Sener could issue sanctions.

As for the planning of new strategic electrical infrastructure projects, it will be the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) who will propose them to the Sener, how it was done before the 2013 reform.

